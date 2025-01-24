Northern Kentucky Norse take on the Milwaukee Panthers on 4-game losing streak

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 4-5 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Milwaukee Panthers (14-7, 7-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (9-11, 4-5 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky heads into the matchup against Milwaukee after losing four straight games.

The Norse have gone 8-4 at home. Northern Kentucky is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Panthers have gone 7-3 against Horizon League opponents. Milwaukee is 6-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

Northern Kentucky’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee averages 8.7 more points per game (79.1) than Northern Kentucky allows to opponents (70.4).

The Norse and Panthers meet Friday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dilling averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Trey Robinson is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Themus Fulks is averaging 15.4 points, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Kentrell Pullian is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.