Northern Colorado visits Moore and Montana

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 3-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 3-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Northern Colorado after Malik Moore scored 20 points in Montana’s 81-76 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Grizzlies are 8-0 in home games. Montana is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 77.4 points while shooting 49.0% from the field.

The Bears are 3-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 84.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Montana scores 77.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 76.5 Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado scores 8.9 more points per game (84.1) than Montana allows to opponents (75.2).

The Grizzlies and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Whitney is averaging 7.7 points for the Grizzlies.

Langston Reynolds is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.