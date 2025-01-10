Northern Colorado visits Montana after McCreary’s 21-point performance

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 3-0 Big Sky) Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Northern Colorado Bears (11-5, 3-0 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-6, 3-0 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Montana after Marcell McCreary scored 21 points in Northern Colorado’s 83-82 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies have gone 8-0 at home. Montana ranks eighth in the Big Sky at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 75.2 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Bears are 3-0 in Big Sky play. Northern Colorado averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the Big Sky, paced by Jaron Rillie with 5.4.

Montana’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Northern Colorado allows. Northern Colorado averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Montana gives up.

The Grizzlies and Bears match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Money Williams is averaging 14.1 points for the Grizzlies.

Langston Reynolds is scoring 17.7 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 78.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 84.3 points, 28.7 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.