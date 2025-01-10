Northern Arizona visits Montana State following Jackson’s 22-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-11, 0-3 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (10-6, 1-2 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (5-11, 0-3 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Montana State after Jayden Jackson scored 22 points in Northern Arizona’s 81-76 loss to the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bobcats are 4-2 in home games. Montana State has a 0-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lumberjacks are 1-2 in conference play. Northern Arizona ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 11.0.

Montana State averages 72.4 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.3 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 9.7 more points per game (81.3) than Montana State gives up (71.6).

The Bobcats and Lumberjacks meet Saturday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Walker is scoring 14.6 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bobcats.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 22.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Lumberjacks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 27.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 80.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.