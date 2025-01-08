North Florida visits Eastern Kentucky, looks to end road losing streak

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-8, 1-1 ASUN) Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (7-8, 0-2 ASUN) at Eastern Kentucky Colonels (7-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hits the road against Eastern Kentucky looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Colonels are 3-1 on their home court. Eastern Kentucky is ninth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by George Kimble III averaging 3.9.

The Ospreys are 0-2 against ASUN opponents. North Florida ranks third in the ASUN with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasai Miles averaging 5.1.

Eastern Kentucky is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida scores 6.9 more points per game (83.5) than Eastern Kentucky allows to opponents (76.6).

The Colonels and Ospreys match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devontae Blanton is averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Colonels.

Liam Murphy is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 11.9 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 83.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.