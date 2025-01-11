North Florida faces Bellarmine, seeks to halt 5-game slide

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-13, 0-3 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

North Florida Ospreys (7-9, 0-3 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (3-13, 0-3 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida looks to end its five-game skid with a win against Bellarmine.

The Knights have gone 3-4 in home games. Bellarmine is 1-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Ospreys are 0-3 in ASUN play. North Florida leads the ASUN scoring 82.9 points per game while shooting 43.7%.

Bellarmine scores 71.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer points than the 85.2 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Bellarmine gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Billy Smith is averaging 12.9 points for the Knights.

Josh Harris is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 2-8, averaging 72.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 79.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

