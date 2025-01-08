North Dakota visits Denver following Panoam’s 20-point showing

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-11, 0-2 Summit League) at Denver Pioneers (6-11, 0-2 Summit League) Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits Denver after Mier Panoam scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 88-80 loss to the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Pioneers are 5-1 in home games. Denver is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 0-2 in Summit League play. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Denver is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 46.5% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Denver allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Pioneers.

Treysen Eaglestaff averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 26.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 81.1 points, 38.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

