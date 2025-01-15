North Dakota State and UMKC meet in conference matchup

UMKC Kangaroos (10-8, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 2-2 Summit League) Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8…

UMKC Kangaroos (10-8, 2-1 Summit League) at North Dakota State Bison (13-6, 2-2 Summit League)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksen Moni and North Dakota State host Jamar Brown and UMKC in Summit League play Thursday.

The Bison are 6-3 on their home court. North Dakota State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Kangaroos are 2-1 against Summit League opponents. UMKC is fourth in the Summit League with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Petty averaging 3.7.

North Dakota State scores 81.8 points, 16.5 more per game than the 65.3 UMKC gives up. UMKC averages 76.3 points per game, 4.0 more than the 72.3 North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Kangaroos meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Bison.

Cameron Faas is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Kangaroos, while averaging 9.5 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Kangaroos: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.