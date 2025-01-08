North Alabama visits FGCU after Johnson’s 22-point showing

North Alabama Lions (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

North Alabama Lions (10-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-9, 1-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU faces North Alabama after Dallion Johnson scored 22 points in FGCU’s 92-83 loss to the Queens Royals.

The Eagles have gone 3-3 in home games. FGCU has a 4-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama scores 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

FGCU scores 69.1 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 71.5 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 9.7 more points per game (79.1) than FGCU gives up (69.4).

The Eagles and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Eagles.

Corneilous Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.1 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.