Noel and Wright State host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 2-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (8-8, 2-3 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (5-11, 2-3 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (8-8, 2-3 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State hosts Oakland after Brandon Noel scored 20 points in Wright State’s 74-51 win over the Green Bay Phoenix.

The Raiders are 5-1 in home games. Wright State scores 76.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Grizzlies are 2-3 in Horizon League play. Oakland is 3-5 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

Wright State averages 76.2 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 71.6 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 65.1 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 72.1 Wright State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Huibregste averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 12.1 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

