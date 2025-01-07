No Triple Espresso as USWNT heads into annual January training camp

Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, the trio nicknamed Triple Espresso, won’t report to the U.S. national team’s January…

Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman, the trio nicknamed Triple Espresso, won’t report to the U.S. national team’s January training camp as all three continue to rest injuries.

United States coach Emma Hayes on Tuesday announced the 26 players set to attend the squad’s camp starting on Jan. 14 in Carson, California.

The roster includes just 11 players from the team that won the gold medal at last year’s Paris Olympics. Midfielder Rose Lavelle was left off following ankle surgery, as were the players currently with European teams, including captain Lindsey Horan and teenager Lily Yohannes.

Thirteen players on the roster have three or fewer appearances with the national team, including six players attending their first senior camp. All of the players are currently with National Women’s Soccer League clubs.

Hayes said her first January camp gives her a greater opportunity to evaluate players after a busy start to her tenure. Hayes, a former Chelsea coach, did not join the United States in person until last May and immediately had to prepare the team for the Olympics.

Among her tasks was replacing goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who stepped down from the national team in December. Hayes brought four goalkeepers into camp, including North Carolina’s Casey Murphy, Angel City’s Angelina Anderson, Seattle’s Claudia Dickey and Utah’s Mandy McGlynn. Murphy is the most experienced of the group with 20 international appearances.

Hayes said she and her staff will build a strategy for the team for the 2027 Women’s World Cup and beyond.

One point of emphasis is building up the youth national teams: The senior players will train with prospects invited to a 24-player Futures Camp. Those players were expected to be announced on Wednesday.

“I want to be able to solidify the strong foundations that we’ve put in place, but also make sure more players have a better understanding of that strong foundation … I’m desperate to make sure that we’ve got more players that are in a better position that can help us compete for the highest level,” Hayes said in a conference call.

The team’s next games will come in February when the United States hosts Japan, Colombia and Australia in the SheBelieves Cup tournament.

“I think when we get to SheBelieves, that will be the first camp where I can confidently say I have seen the vast majority of the players that I wanted to look at,” Hayes said. “I feel like we’re in a good position to really push onto the next space.”

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Angelina Anderson (Angel City), Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign), Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

Defenders: Tierna Davidson (Gotham FC), Crystal Dunn (Gotham FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave), Alyssa Malonson (Bay FC), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit), Jenna Nighswonger (Gotham FC), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC), Ryan Williams (North Carolina Courage)

Midfielders: Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns), Savannah DeMelo (Racing Louisville), Hal Hershfelt (Washington Spirit), Nealy Martin (Gotham FC), Ashley Sanchez (North Carolina Courage), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville), Ella Stevens (Gotham FC), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns), Lynn Williams (Seattle Reign)

