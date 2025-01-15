No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers host No. 23 Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC) Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Tennessee Volunteers (15-1, 2-1 SEC)

Knoxville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Volunteers -11; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee hosts No. 23 Georgia.

The Volunteers are 9-0 on their home court. Tennessee is seventh in the SEC with 25.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Igor Milicic Jr. averaging 6.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 against SEC opponents. Georgia is sixth in the SEC scoring 38.5 points per game in the paint led by Asa Newell averaging 11.3.

Tennessee makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Georgia has shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 12.6 percentage points greater than the 35.8% shooting opponents of Tennessee have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is scoring 19.0 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Volunteers.

Newell is averaging 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 37.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.