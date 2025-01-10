No. 5 Alabama visits No. 10 Texas A&M after Phelps’ 34-point performance

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC) College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Texas A&M plays No. 5 Alabama after Zhuric Phelps scored 34 points in Texas A&M’s 80-78 win over the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Aggies are 8-0 in home games. Texas A&M averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 2-0 against SEC opponents. Alabama is third in college basketball with 28.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Grant Nelson averaging 6.9.

Texas A&M’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 47.9% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Texas A&M have averaged.

The Aggies and Crimson Tide match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wade Taylor IV averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc.

Mark Sears is averaging 18.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

