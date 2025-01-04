No. 5 Alabama hosts No. 12 Oklahoma after Holloway’s 26-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (13-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12.5;…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-0) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-2)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12.5; over/under is 168

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Alabama faces No. 12 Oklahoma after Aden Holloway scored 26 points in Alabama’s 105-82 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

The Crimson Tide are 6-0 on their home court. Alabama is 10-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Sooners play their first true road game after going 13-0 to start the season. Oklahoma has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Oklahoma has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Oklahoma has shot at a 48.6% rate from the field this season, 8.3 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

Kobe Elvis is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, while averaging 9.4 points and 3.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 89.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Sooners: 10-0, averaging 82.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

