No. 20 Purdue hosts Williams and Nebraska

Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska visits No. 20 Purdue after Brice Williams scored 28 points in Nebraska’s 97-87 overtime loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Boilermakers are 8-0 on their home court. Purdue has an 11-4 record against teams over .500.

The Cornhuskers are 2-2 in Big Ten play. Nebraska scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 10.8 points per game.

Purdue’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Nebraska gives up. Nebraska scores 8.9 more points per game (77.5) than Purdue allows to opponents (68.6).

The Boilermakers and Cornhuskers face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Boilermakers.

Williams is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Cornhuskers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Cornhuskers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.