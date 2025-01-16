No. 20 Michigan visits Minnesota after Garcia’s 21-point performance

Michigan Wolverines (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Michigan Wolverines (13-3, 5-0 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-9, 0-6 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 20 Michigan after Dawson Garcia scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 77-71 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Golden Gophers have gone 8-4 at home. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Wolverines are 5-0 in Big Ten play. Michigan has a 12-3 record against opponents above .500.

Minnesota scores 68.4 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 68.1 Michigan allows. Michigan averages 17.0 more points per game (85.1) than Minnesota gives up (68.1).

The Golden Gophers and Wolverines match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia is averaging 18.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers.

Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Wolverines.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 87.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

