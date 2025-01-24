No. 14 Mississippi State visits South Carolina after Davis’ 22-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-9, 0-6 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-4, 3-3 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-9, 0-6 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina takes on No. 14 Mississippi State after Zachary Davis scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 70-69 loss to the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks are 8-4 in home games. South Carolina scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in SEC play. Mississippi State is 2-0 in one-possession games.

South Carolina scores 71.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 70.0 Mississippi State allows. Mississippi State has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 43.7% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris Ugusuk averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 55.2% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Hubbard is averaging 16.5 points for the Bulldogs. Claudell Harris Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

