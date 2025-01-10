No. 1 Tennessee visits Texas after Kaluma’s 34-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts No. 1 Tennessee after Arthur Kaluma scored 34 points in Texas’ 87-82 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Longhorns are 8-2 in home games. Texas has a 4-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Volunteers are 1-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee is fifth in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Felix Okpara averaging 2.5.

Texas scores 82.7 points, 25.6 more per game than the 57.1 Tennessee gives up. Tennessee scores 12.4 more points per game (77.3) than Texas gives up (64.9).

The Longhorns and Volunteers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is averaging 18.4 points for the Longhorns.

Chaz Lanier averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Volunteers, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 7-3, averaging 81.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 74.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.