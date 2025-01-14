No. 1 Auburn Tigers face the No. 15 Mississippi State Bulldogs on 8-game win streak

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -7.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn will try to build upon its eight-game win streak with a victory against No. 15 Mississippi State.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 12.3.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in conference play. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC with 17.0 assists per game led by Cameron Matthews averaging 4.0.

Auburn makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Mississippi State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Auburn gives up.

The Tigers and Bulldogs face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

