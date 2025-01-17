NJIT takes on New Hampshire, looks to stop 3-game skid

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-15, 2-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-15, 0-3 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-15, 2-2 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (3-15, 0-3 America East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT enters the matchup against New Hampshire as losers of three straight games.

The Highlanders have gone 2-5 at home. NJIT ranks third in the America East with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Tim Moore Jr. averaging 2.1.

The Wildcats have gone 2-2 against America East opponents. New Hampshire is eighth in the America East giving up 76.4 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

NJIT averages 61.9 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 76.4 New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.4% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 43.0% shooting opponents of NJIT have averaged.

The Highlanders and Wildcats square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tariq Francis is averaging 18.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Highlanders.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Wildcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 62.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

