Njie leads Iona against Siena after 23-point showing

Siena Saints (9-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 4-4 MAAC) New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Siena Saints (9-10, 4-4 MAAC) at Iona Gaels (7-12, 4-4 MAAC)

New Rochelle, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Siena after Adam Njie scored 23 points in Iona’s 73-67 victory against the Rider Broncs.

The Gaels are 3-5 on their home court. Iona has a 2-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Saints have gone 4-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena gives up 72.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.4 points per game.

Iona averages 67.7 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 72.0 Siena gives up. Siena averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 28.9% from beyond the arc. Njie is shooting 39.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the past 10 games.

Brendan Coyle is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 12.5 points. Justice Shoats is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.