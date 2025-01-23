NHL linesman leaves game after collision with Toews

DENVER (AP) — Linesman Jonny Murray left in the third period after briefly returning following a second-period collision in the…

DENVER (AP) — Linesman Jonny Murray left in the third period after briefly returning following a second-period collision in the Avalanche game against Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

Colorado defenseman Devon Toews was skating with Jets forward Kyle Connor in the Winnipeg end and collided with Murray near his right knee at 7:26 of the period. Murray spun and fell to the ice and stayed down on his hands and knees while being attended to by Colorado trainers.

He got to his feet and went off with help from the Avalanche trainers.

Play continued with Tyson Baker serving as the only linesman for the remainder of the second period. Murray was back on the ice at the start of the third, but later left and did not return.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.