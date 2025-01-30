New York Mets finalize 1-year contract with reliever Ryne Stanek

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets bolstered their bullpen on Thursday, finalizing a one-year contract with right-hander Ryne…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets bolstered their bullpen on Thursday, finalizing a one-year contract with right-hander Ryne Stanek.

Stanek was acquired in a trade with Seattle at the deadline last year for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas. Stanek posted a 6.06 ERA in 17 appearances with the Mets during the regular season and became a trusted reliever late in the postseason.

In eight innings covering seven postseason appearances, the 33-year-old allowed three runs and struck out eight.

“Ryne emerged as an important late-inning option for us last season and we’re excited to bring him back,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said in a release. “He brings a combination of experience and stuff that will complement the rest of our pen well.”

Stanek joins a bullpen that features closer Edwin Diaz and lefty setup man A.J. Minter.

To make room on New York’s 40-man roster, right-hander Dylan Covey was designated for assignment. The 33-year-old Covey hasn’t appeared in a big league game since 2023.

Stanek was a first-round pick by Tampa Bay in the 2013 amateur draft. He is 17-17 with a 3.65 ERA and 11 saves in 401 major league games, also playing for the Rays, Miami and Houston.

