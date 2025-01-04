New Orleans hosts UT Rio Grande Valley following Raimey’s 20-point performance

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-11, 0-2 Southland) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (9-4, 1-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (2-11, 0-2 Southland)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -7.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley takes on New Orleans after K.T. Raimey scored 20 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 88-44 win over the Dallas Christian Crusaders.

The Privateers are 0-1 on their home court. New Orleans is 0-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Vaqueros are 1-1 against Southland opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley scores 82.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

New Orleans scores 65.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 71.2 UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley’s 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (47.5%).

The Privateers and Vaqueros meet Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: James White is shooting 40.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Privateers.

Howard Fleming Jr. is averaging 9.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.8 points per game.

Vaqueros: 8-2, averaging 81.4 points, 34.1 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

