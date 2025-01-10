New Mexico State faces UTEP on 5-game win streak

New Mexico State Aggies (9-6, 2-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-3, 2-0 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-6, 2-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-3, 2-0 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State aims to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Aggies take on UTEP.

The Miners are 9-0 in home games. UTEP is second in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is eighth in the CUSA scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 43.9%.

UTEP’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State scores 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than UTEP allows (65.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otis Frazier III is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Miners.

Christian Cook is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.