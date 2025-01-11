New Mexico State Aggies take on the UTEP Miners, seek 6th straight victory

New Mexico State Aggies (9-6, 2-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-3, 2-0 CUSA) El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

New Mexico State Aggies (9-6, 2-0 CUSA) at UTEP Miners (12-3, 2-0 CUSA)

El Paso, Texas; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miners -7; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State seeks to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory over UTEP.

The Miners have gone 9-0 in home games. UTEP ranks ninth in the CUSA with 7.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Otis Frazier III averaging 2.0.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 against CUSA opponents. New Mexico State is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UTEP’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State scores 8.9 more points per game (74.8) than UTEP allows (65.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kalu is averaging 6.7 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Miners.

Christian Cook is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.2 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Miners: 9-1, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

