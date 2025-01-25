Guardiola understanding after new Man City signing Khusanov makes horrible start

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov endured a horrible introduction to the Premier League on Saturday.…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov endured a horrible introduction to the Premier League on Saturday.

In the first four minutes of his City debut in his new home ground, Khusanov conceded a goal to Chelsea and received a yellow card.

Ultimately, City beat Chelsea 3-1 and manager Pep Guardiola was empathetic to the 20-year-old Uzbek.

“It is not easy for him,” Guardiola told the BBC. “He trains once and then to play against (Nicolas) Jackson and Cole (Palmer) and (Noni) Madueke and (Jadon) Sancho. It is a process when you buy a player this young. He will learn. These kinds of actions are the best lesson you can take.”

Guardiola felt he had no choice to start Khusanov, who arrived only this week from Lens for 40 million euros ($41.5 million). The manager didn’t want to rush center back John Stones, recently recovered from injury, but save him for the must-win Champions League match midweek against Brugge.

He also debuted Egypt forward Omar Marmoush, who also came this week from Eintracht Frankfurt for a reported 70 million euros ($73 million).

Marmoush excelled, but Khusanov’s header pass to City goalkeeper Ederson was underhit, and it was seized on by Jackson. With Ederson exposed, Jackson passed to Madueke to fire into an open net.

The TV cameras caught Khusanov’s shocked face. That was the third minute of the match.

In the fourth minute, the defender was booked for the earliest yellow card for a player on his first appearance in the league since 2018.

When Khusanov was substituted in the 54th with the score 1-1, he was warmly applauded by the home crowd and embraced on the sideline by Guardiola.

“The players were together. That was massively important,” Guardiola told broadcaster Sky. “Any player can make a mistake. The fans always support the new players. He’s so young. He will learn.”

