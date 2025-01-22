New Hampshire hosts Evans and Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 4-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-16, 2-3 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Bryant Bulldogs (10-9, 4-0 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (4-16, 2-3 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits New Hampshire after Barry Evans scored 24 points in Bryant’s 85-62 win against the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Wildcats have gone 3-5 in home games. New Hampshire ranks eighth in the America East with 11.6 assists per game led by Sami Pissis averaging 2.8.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against conference opponents. Bryant ranks eighth in the America East giving up 76.3 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

New Hampshire’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than New Hampshire allows.

The Wildcats and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is shooting 34.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Rafael Pinzon is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 17.6 points. Evans is averaging 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 81.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

