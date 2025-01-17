Nedeljkovic makes history as Penguins beat Sabres 5-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic became the first goalie in NHL history to have a goal and an assist,…

Rickard Rakell, Anthony Beauvillier, Cody Glass, and Bryan Rust also scored for Pittsburgh who ended a three-game losing streak.

Owen Power and Zach Benson scored for Buffalo and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves. The Sabres lost for the 18th time in 24 games (6-14-4).

Nedeljkovic’s win comes a day after former Penguins starter Tristan Jarry cleared waivers and was sent to the AHL.

Nedeljkovic had a secondary assist on Glass’ goal with 8:17 left in the second period that gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead. He then scored when he sent the puck from behind the net down the ice and into an empty net with 2:42 left in the third.

Power opened the scoring with a power play goal with 4:14 to go in the first period.

Rakell and Beauvillier scored 27 seconds apart early in the second to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead, and Rust made it 4-1 at 1:09 of the third.

Benson cut the lead to 4-2 with 5:14 to play.

HURRICANES 3, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2

Seth Jarvis scored in the second and third periods to help Carolina beat Vegas.

Jarvis had a clean-up goal from the top of the crease for his first score, then finished off a two-on-one chance at the 6:09 mark of the third.

Jackson Blake also scored in the third for the Hurricanes, who scored three straight goals after falling behind 1-0. Pyotr Kochetkov withstood a steady stream of first-period shots before finishing with 29 saves for Carolina, including a stop on Keegan Kolesar’s penalty shot midway through the second that denied Vegas a 2-0 lead.

Tomas Hertl scored early in the second to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead. Shea Theodore added a power-play goal with teammate Mark Stone screening Kochetkov at the top of the crease, bringing Vegas within 3-2 midway through the third.

Adin Hill finished with 25 saves for Vegas.

