NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST

Saturday’s Games

No. 7 UConn (14-2) at Georgetown (8-7), 4 p.m.

No. 8 Maryland (14-1) at Wisconsin (10-6), 2:30 p.m.

No. 11 TCU (16-1) at Texas Tech (12-5), 7 p.m.

No. 12 Kansas St. (16-1) at BYU (10-5), 6 p.m.

No. 17 West Virginia (13-2) at Oklahoma St. (13-2), 3 p.m.

No. 22 Utah (12-3) vs. Houston (4-11), 3:30 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan (10-5) at Purdue (7-8), 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No. 1 UCLA (16-0) vs. Northwestern (7-9), 5 p.m.

No. 2 South Carolina (15-1) vs. No. 5 Texas (16-1), 1 p.m.

No. 3 Notre Dame (13-2) at Clemson (10-6), 2 p.m.

No. 4 Southern Cal (15-1) vs. Penn St. (9-7), 8 p.m.

No. 9 Ohio St. (15-0) vs. Oregon (12-4), 1 p.m.

No. 10 Oklahoma (13-3) vs. Texas A&M (8-7), 5 p.m.

No. 13 Georgia Tech (15-1) at Louisville (11-5), 4 p.m.

No. 14 Duke (12-4) at Virginia (10-6), Noon

No. 15 Kentucky (14-1) vs. Auburn (9-7), 3 p.m.

No. 16 Tennessee (13-2) at Arkansas (8-10), 1 p.m.

No. 18 Alabama (15-2) at Mississippi (11-4), 4 p.m.

No. 19 North Carolina (14-3) vs. Boston College (10-7), 2 p.m.

No. 20 Michigan St. (12-3) vs. Washington (12-4), 2 p.m.

No. 21 NC State (11-4) at Stanford (9-6), 3 p.m.

No. 23 Iowa (12-4) vs. Indiana (11-4), 3 p.m.

No. 24 California (15-2) vs. Florida St. (13-3), 5 p.m.

