NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Daily Fared

Saturday

No. 1 UCLA (17-0) did not play. Next: at Baylor, Monday.

No. 2 South Carolina (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Oklahoma, Sunday.

No. 3 Notre Dame (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Sunday.

No. 4 Southern Cal (16-1) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

No. 5 LSU (19-0) did not play. Next: at Florida, Sunday.

No. 6 UConn (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.

No. 7 Texas (17-2) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Monday.

No. 8 Maryland (16-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 7 Texas, Monday.

No. 9 Ohio St. (17-0) did not play. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 10 TCU (19-1) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Oklahoma St., Wednesday.

No. 11 Kansas St. (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona St., Sunday.

No. 12 Kentucky (15-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday.

No. 13 Oklahoma (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 2 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 14 North Carolina (16-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Sunday.

No. 15 Tennessee (15-2) did not play. Next: at Vanderbilt, Sunday.

No. 16 Duke (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Stanford, Sunday.

No. 17 Georgia Tech (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Sunday.

No. 18 California (16-3) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Sunday.

No. 19 Alabama (16-3) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Sunday.

No. 20 West Virginia (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa St., Sunday.

No. 21 NC State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia, Sunday.

No. 22 Michigan St. (14-3) did not play. Next: at Illinois, Sunday.

No. 23 Utah (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.

No. 24 Minnesota (16-2) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday.

No. 24 Oklahoma St. (15-3) beat UCF 72-58. Next: vs. No. 10 TCU, Wednesday.

