Mukeba leads Oakland against Detroit Mercy after 20-point performance

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (7-12, 4-4 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-13, 2-6 Horizon League)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits Detroit Mercy after Allen David Mukeba Jr. scored 20 points in Oakland’s 72-59 win against the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Titans are 4-3 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 4-4 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 65.4 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 76.3 Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Golden Grizzlies match up Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Orlando Lovejoy is averaging 16.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans.

Jaylen Jones is averaging six points and 3.4 assists for the Golden Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 69.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

