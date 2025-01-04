Moodie and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs host conference foe UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-10) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-9)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chad Moodie and Alabama A&M host Christian Moore and UAPB in SWAC play Saturday.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 on their home court. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 75.8 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Golden Lions have gone 0-10 away from home. UAPB is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

Alabama A&M’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.0 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.9% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: London Riley averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.4% from beyond the arc.

Moore is averaging 11.5 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 73.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.9 points.

