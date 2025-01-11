Montana visits Northern Colorado following Gamble’s 24-point showing

Montana Grizzlies (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-7, 0-3 Big Sky) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (5-9, 1-2 Big Sky) at Northern Colorado Bears (7-7, 0-3 Big Sky)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado takes on Montana after London Gamble scored 24 points in Northern Colorado’s 68-57 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Northern Colorado is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Northern Colorado makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Montana has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Montana has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Van Weelden is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 7.1 points.

Mack Konig is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 13.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

