Montana visits Koehler and Weber State

Montana Grizzlies (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Montana Grizzlies (10-7, 3-1 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (7-10, 1-2 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on Montana after Dyson Koehler scored 21 points in Weber State’s 77-69 win over the Idaho State Bengals.

The Wildcats are 3-3 on their home court. Weber State ranks sixth in the Big Sky with 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Blaise Threatt averaging 9.2.

The Grizzlies have gone 3-1 against Big Sky opponents. Montana ranks seventh in the Big Sky with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Joe Pridgen averaging 5.4.

Weber State scores 76.4 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.5 Montana allows. Montana has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The Wildcats and Grizzlies face off Thursday for the first time in Big Sky play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Threatt is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats.

Money Williams is averaging 14.2 points for the Grizzlies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 27.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

