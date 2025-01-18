Montana State wins 80-71 against Weber State

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jed Miller’s 20 points helped Montana State defeat Weber State 80-71 on Saturday night. Miller had…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jed Miller’s 20 points helped Montana State defeat Weber State 80-71 on Saturday night.

Miller had six rebounds for the Bobcats (7-12, 2-4 Big Sky Conference). Brandon Walker scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Agbonkpolo went 6 of 11 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Wildcats (7-12, 1-4) were led by Miguel Tomley and Trevor Henning, who each posted 13 points. Viljami Vartiainen and Saadiq Moore had 10 points apiece.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

