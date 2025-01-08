Monmouth takes on UNC Wilmington following Bashir’s 20-point outing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-4, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-12, 1-1 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-4, 1-1 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (3-12, 1-1 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth takes on UNC Wilmington after Abdi Bashir Jr. scored 20 points in Monmouth’s 84-64 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Hawks are 2-0 in home games. Monmouth has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks have gone 1-1 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington is second in the CAA with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Noah Ross averaging 6.4.

Monmouth is shooting 38.9% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 42.7% UNC Wilmington allows to opponents. UNC Wilmington has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Durr is averaging 10 points and 3.4 assists for the Hawks.

Donovan Newby is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Seahawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

