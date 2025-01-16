Moncrieffe leads Seattle U against Utah Tech after 23-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-11, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-10, 1-1 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-11, 2-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (6-10, 1-1 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -12; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts Utah Tech after Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 66-64 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Redhawks have gone 4-3 at home. Seattle U ranks eighth in the WAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Maleek Arington averaging 4.8.

The Trailblazers are 2-0 against conference opponents. Utah Tech is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Seattle U is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 46.2% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than Seattle U has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Redhawks and Trailblazers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moncrieffe is shooting 57.0% and averaging 15.5 points for the Redhawks.

Noa Gonsalves averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Trailblazers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.