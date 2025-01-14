Missouri State hosts Southern Illinois following Hensley’s 30-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-11, 1-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-10, 0-6 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Southern Illinois Salukis (6-11, 1-5 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (7-10, 0-6 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Missouri State after Jarrett Hensley scored 30 points in Southern Illinois’ 88-78 overtime victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Bears are 5-3 on their home court. Missouri State ranks eighth in the MVC with 30.6 points per game in the paint led by Michael Osei-Bonsu averaging 8.1.

The Salukis are 1-5 in conference play. Southern Illinois is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Missouri State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Southern Illinois allows to opponents. Southern Illinois averages 72.9 points per game, 0.6 more than the 72.3 Missouri State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dez White is averaging 15.4 points for the Bears.

Kennard Davis is averaging 13.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Salukis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Salukis: 4-6, averaging 70.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

