Mississippi Valley State hosts Prairie View A&M after Pettway’s 21-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-13, 1-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (2-13, 0-2 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Mississippi Valley State after Tanahj Pettway scored 21 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-80 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils are 2-0 in home games. Mississippi Valley State gives up 85.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 32.6 points per game.

The Panthers are 1-1 against conference opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC scoring 32.4 points per game in the paint led by Nick Anderson averaging 8.3.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 16.0 percentage points lower than the 53.9% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M’s 45.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Mississippi Valley State has given up to its opponents (51.3%).

The Delta Devils and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Tate is scoring 10.6 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Delta Devils.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 53.9 points, 22.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.1 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 21.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

