Mincey and UMass-Lowell host New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-17, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-7, 2-3 America East) Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (4-17, 2-4 America East) at UMass-Lowell River Hawks (13-7, 2-3 America East)

Lowell, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass-Lowell hosts New Hampshire after Quinton Mincey scored 20 points in UMass-Lowell’s 86-85 overtime loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The River Hawks are 11-2 in home games. UMass-Lowell is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Wildcats are 2-4 against conference opponents. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 31.2 rebounds per game led by Emmanuel Okpomo averaging 4.8.

UMass-Lowell’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.9 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than UMass-Lowell allows.

The River Hawks and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mincey is averaging 14.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the River Hawks. Max Brooks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony McComb III is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Sami Pissis is averaging 17.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: River Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.