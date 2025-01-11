Milwaukee takes on Green Bay in conference showdown

Green Bay Phoenix (2-15, 0-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League) Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Green Bay Phoenix (2-15, 0-6 Horizon League) at Milwaukee Panthers (11-6, 4-2 Horizon League)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -16.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Milwaukee in Horizon League action Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 7-0 in home games. Milwaukee is the Horizon League leader with 13.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamichael Stillwell averaging 4.0.

The Phoenix have gone 0-6 against Horizon League opponents. Green Bay ranks fifth in the Horizon League shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Milwaukee have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kentrell Pullian averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc.

Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 8.8 points for the Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 77.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 64.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

