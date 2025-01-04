Miller leads SMU against No. 4 Duke after 24-point showing

Duke Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC) Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Duke Blue Devils (11-2, 3-0 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (11-2, 2-0 ACC)

Dallas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -8; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces No. 4 Duke after Kevin Miller scored 24 points in SMU’s 98-82 win against the Longwood Lancers.

The Mustangs are 7-1 on their home court. SMU has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have gone 3-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is 10-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

SMU scores 87.2 points, 28.2 more per game than the 59.0 Duke allows. Duke has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 39.6% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is averaging 15.4 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Mustangs.

Cooper Flagg is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 85.4 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.