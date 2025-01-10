Middle Tennessee hosts Jacksonville State following Nicholson’s 20-point showing

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-5, 2-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (9-6, 1-1 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (11-5, 2-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State visits Middle Tennessee after Mason Nicholson scored 20 points in Jacksonville State’s 73-67 victory against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders have gone 6-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee is fifth in the CUSA with 25.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Essam Mostafa averaging 5.2.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks second in the CUSA with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Michael Houge averaging 8.5.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State scores 8.7 more points per game (80.3) than Middle Tennessee gives up (71.6).

The Blue Raiders and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jestin Porter is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.8 points for the Blue Raiders.

Jaron Pierre Jr. is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 22.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.3 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Gamecocks: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

