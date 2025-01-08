Middle Tennessee hosts Cottle and Kennesaw State

Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-5, 1-1 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Kennesaw State Owls (9-5, 1-0 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (10-5, 1-1 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State plays Middle Tennessee after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 83-71 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Blue Raiders are 5-1 in home games. Middle Tennessee scores 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The Owls have gone 1-0 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is eighth in the CUSA giving up 74.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Middle Tennessee’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Middle Tennessee allows.

The Blue Raiders and Owls square off Thursday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Essam Mostafa is averaging 12.5 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Blue Raiders.

Cottle is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 36.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

