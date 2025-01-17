Miami (OH) visits Kent State after Sullinger’s 32-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-5, 2-2 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (12-4, 4-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (11-5, 2-2 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces Miami (OH) after Jalen Sullinger scored 32 points in Kent State’s 94-83 loss to the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-2 in home games. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Cian Medley averaging 4.1.

The RedHawks are 4-0 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) has a 4-3 record against teams above .500.

Kent State scores 70.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 71.5 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullinger is shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, while averaging 12.1 points.

Kam Craft is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, while averaging 16.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 8-2, averaging 89.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

