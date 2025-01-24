Mercer hosts Furman following Robinson’s 33-point game

Furman Paladins (15-5, 3-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-10, 3-4 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer…

Furman Paladins (15-5, 3-4 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (10-10, 3-4 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer faces Furman after Ahmad Robinson scored 33 points in Mercer’s 79-78 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears are 5-2 on their home court. Mercer is second in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Alex Holt leads the Bears with 7.3 boards.

The Paladins have gone 3-4 against SoCon opponents. Furman is fifth in the SoCon scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Mercer averages 79.8 points, 12.0 more per game than the 67.8 Furman allows. Furman averages 76.9 points per game, 1.2 more than the 75.7 Mercer gives up to opponents.

The Bears and Paladins match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Johnson averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Robinson is averaging 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 14.8 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Paladins: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.