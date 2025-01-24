McQueen and Detroit Mercy host Robert Morris

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-6, 6-4 Horizon) Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Robert Morris Colonials (7-12, 3-7 Horizon) at Detroit Mercy Titans (12-6, 6-4 Horizon)

Detroit; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy plays Robert Morris after Aaliyah McQueen scored 21 points in Detroit Mercy’s 72-65 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Titans are 8-2 on their home court. Detroit Mercy is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Colonials are 3-7 against Horizon opponents. Robert Morris ranks fifth in the Horizon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mya Murray averaging 3.9.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Detroit Mercy gives up.

The Titans and Colonials meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myonna Hooper is averaging 7.8 points for the Titans. McQueen is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Jada Lee is averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Colonials. Noa Givon is averaging 11.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 41.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 63.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

