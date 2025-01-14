McKneely leads Virginia against SMU after 22-point showing

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia…

SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia plays SMU after Isaac McKneely scored 22 points in Virginia’s 88-65 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Cavaliers have gone 7-2 at home. Virginia averages 10.3 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Mustangs have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 84.7 points while outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Virginia averages 61.6 points per game, 11.0 fewer points than the 72.6 SMU allows. SMU has shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKneely is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Kevin Miller is scoring 14.6 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Mustangs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Mustangs: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

