McGlockton and the Vanderbilt Commodores host conference foe No. 6 Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers (16-1, 3-1 SEC) at Vanderbilt Commodores (14-3, 2-2 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Devin and Vanderbilt host Zakai Zeigler and No. 6 Tennessee in SEC play Saturday.

The Commodores are 9-1 on their home court. Vanderbilt averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 12-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Volunteers have gone 3-1 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks third in college basketball giving up 57.8 points while holding opponents to 35.9% shooting.

Vanderbilt averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Tennessee gives up. Tennessee averages 9.5 more points per game (76.9) than Vanderbilt allows (67.4).

The Commodores and Volunteers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGlockton is averaging 10.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Commodores.

Chaz Lanier is averaging 18.2 points for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Commodores: 8-2, averaging 81.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 9-1, averaging 73.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

